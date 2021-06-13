Carbon and Graphite Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2023

A fresh report titled “Carbon and Graphite Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Carbon and Graphite Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global carbon & graphite market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Rapid development & advancement and growing utilization in aerospace industry are expected to intensify the growth of the market. Besides, widespread use in industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of carbon & graphite market with respect to following sub-markets

By Product

– Carbon

– – – Carbon Electrode

– – – Carbon Powder

– – – Carbon Fiber

– – – Others

– Graphite

– – – Graphite Electrode

– – – Graphite Powder

– – – Graphite Fiber

– – – Others

By End User

– Industrial

– Aerospace

– Automotive

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Solvay Group

– Cabot Corporation

– Hexcel Corporation

– Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

– Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

– Mersen S.A.

– HEG Limited

– Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

– Toray Industries Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Carbon and Graphite Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Carbon and Graphite Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Carbon and Graphite Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Carbon and Graphite Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Carbon and Graphite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Carbon and Graphite Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Carbon and Graphite Market 2017

7.2. Global Carbon and Graphite Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Carbon and Graphite Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Carbon and Graphite Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Carbon and Graphite Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Carbon and Graphite Market

11. Global Carbon and Graphite Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Carbon and Graphite Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.2.2.1. Carbon (Carbon Electrode, Carbon Powder, Carbon Fiber, Others)

12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2. Graphite (Graphite Electrode, Graphite Powder, Graphite Fiber, Others)

12.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

