Cephalosporin Drugs Market 2019 Trends, Applications, Types and Future Outlook Report 2024

Market Overview

– The major factors for the growth of the cephalosporin drugs market include the rising demand for anti-microbial in various indications, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing use of combination therapies.

– Most of the small companies out-license the products after taking them through the early clinical development phase. These agreements usually include one-time payment for obtaining the rights, in addition to the milestone payments on completing designated developmental phase and royalties on sales. There are over 50 cephalosporin drugs that have been approved in the past five decades, and almost half of them are for the antibacterial activity. However, new cephalosporins (classified as the fifth-generation), which are used for the treatment of serious gram-negative bacterial infections, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), were recently approved.

– Manufacturers are involved in the development of new drugs to fight against anti-microbial resistance. The complexity and diversity of resistance mechanisms have defined the need for new and improved β-lactam antibiotics. Additionally, the companies are involved in the strategic development of new products, for example, in 2017, Shionogi & Co. Ltd collaborated with the F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd for the development and commercialization of baloxavir marboxi.

– Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the cephalosporin drugs market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, cephalosporins are part of the beta-lactams group and work by interfering with the synthesis of the bacterial cell wall. Some may be given orally, but most are given by injection. They are typically the second choice antibiotic, their main uses are in pneumonia, septicemia, meningitis, sinusitis, and UTIs treatment. Despite their second-line usage, cephalosporins have a broader spectrum of activity and are more potent than penicillin.

Key Market Trends

The Fifth-generation Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The fifth-generation cephalosporins were developed in the lab to specifically target resistant strains of bacteria. In particular, ceftobiprole is effective against methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). These agents are sometimes referred to as the advanced generation, rather than fifth-generation cephalosporins. Cephalosporins exhibit side effects similar to penicillin, and drug-allergy and hypersensitivity. Cephalosporins, in general, have been associated with little hepatotoxicity and rare instances of drug-induced liver injury. The fifth-generation cephalosporins include Ceftobiprole, Ceftaroline, and Ceftolozane. Ceftobiprole has powerful antipseudomonal characteristics and appears to be less susceptible to the development of resistance. Ceftaroline has also been described as the “fifth-generation” cephalosporin, but does not have the antipseudomonal or VRE coverage of ceftobiprole. The market for Ceftolozane is growing at a good pace, as it has opened gates for an alternative for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (CIAI) and complicated urinary tract infections (CUTI). Furthermore, Ceftolozane is combined with the β-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam, as multi-drug resistant bacterial infections generally exhibit resistance to all β-lactam antibiotics, unless this enzyme is inhibited. Hence, the increase in the use of combination therapies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate this market, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large population base. Furthermore, the demand for better healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives is expected to help the growth of the market in this region. As per the statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) TB statistics for India for 2016, an estimated incidence of tuberculosis (TB) is 2.79 million cases in India. Thus, rising cases of various infections are expected to boost the overall growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe, due to its large base of geriatric population and rising prevalence of infectious diseases in several countries of the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is fragmented, owing to the presence of many small and large market players. Some of the market players are Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mankind Pharma, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

