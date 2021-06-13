Chine Home Textiles Market 2024 Analysis, Growth, Drivers, Vendors Landscape, Shares, Size, Trends, Challenges, Segmentation with Forecast

The “Chine Home Textiles Market“ Report offers Professional vision to conclude and study the market size, market share, and competitive backgrounds. The research is derived through primary and secondary data sources and it includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Chine Home Textiles Market based on top players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Chine Home Textiles Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Market Overview

The Chinese home textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.

– China’s huge population, coupled with its increasing textile and clothing consumption per capita year by year, provides a lucrative global business opportunity.

– The increasing home renovation projects in the country are also impacting the growth of the market by creating opportunities for home textiles producers. Chinese customers are increasingly placing more emphasis on the quality and design of home decorations. Thus the market has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

– Guangdong Province, Shanghai, Nantong in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, and Shandong Province are the industrial cluster areas in China. Major raw materials of the home textile industry include cotton, chemical fiber, accessories, etc.

– Several key players are pairing up with technology companies to tap the smart home industry. Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for about 44% of the market remains as the most strong producer and consumer of home textiles. Moreover, within the region, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of home textiles.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Chinese home textile market, including an assessment of the economy, the contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, are covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Exports from India to China

China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the United States, at USD 1.09 billion.

Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Chinese home textile market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, demand is predominantly driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service.

