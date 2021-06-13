Clinical Data Analytics Market Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The “Clinical Data Analytics Market“ Report offers Professional vision to conclude and study the market size, market share, and competitive backgrounds. The research is derived through primary and secondary data sources and it includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Clinical Data Analytics Market based on top players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Clinical Data Analytics Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Market Overview

The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.974 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Clinical data analytics in the healthcare sector plays a prominent role in curing and predicting diseases, which increases the quality of care and nullifies preventable deaths, which occur due to the negligence of some chronic diseases.

Availability of new technology and software, such as the internet of things (IoT) and mHealth, has provided the patients with ease of access to a range of services. With the aid of these solutions, patients can track their health data and share it with their respective healthcare professionals for any further treatment.

The increasing number of healthcare groups are currently looking toward analytics solutions for effective population health management, which is expected to increase the demand for clinical data analytics over the forecast period.

Increasing security breaches and data theft, coupled with low internet penetration in developing countries, are expected to restrain the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Clinical data analytics help physicians take care of a patient’s health conditions better, as well as aid in understanding the health status of the patients concerned. The technology can vary according to the data involved or the users of the information or the actions, which are at the discretion of decision makers, such as nurses, doctors, public health officials, senior management, etc.

Key Market Trends

Quality Improvement and Clinical Bench-marking to Hold Significant Share

Healthcare professionals have always had a great deal of information they could use, but that data was not easy to access manually due to the huge sheer volume of the data. With the advent of digitization, the ability to deconstruct data in medical imaging for analyzing can cause a drastic change in the healthcare industry.

Combining huge volumes and types of data along with the technological improvements for analyzing massive amounts of information is creating significant opportunities for improving healthcare quality across the globe.

Leveraging technologies like big data and utilizing computer systems such as IBM Watson allows analysis of verbal expressions, degradation in handwriting, facial expressions in predicting the disease among a host of other functions.

United States to be a Major Market

As per the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, the United States alone accounted for 40% of clinical trials worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the United States has always been known to be a pioneer in use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHR’s to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The clinical data analytics market has been gaining a competitive edge in recent years In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. In May 2017, Truman Medical Centers (TMC) in Missouri has collaborated with Cerner to develop a new set of population health analytics algorithms to support a comprehensive chronic care management program for patients.

