Cloud-based Contact Center Industry 2019 Market Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report
Market Overview
The cloud-based contact center market was valued at USD 8.926 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 33.296 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.57% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Legacy contact centers operate on older technologies that cannot support newer channels, such as social media, mobile app chats, or videos. Cloud-based contact centers can help companies meet these demands.
– A report from the State of Customer Experience 2017, validates the way cloud call centers are substituting the on-premise call centers. Migration of 39% contact centers in the United Kingdom to cloud-based, with 57% chalking out an action plan to move to cloud-based call center within the next three years, indicates the potential for the overall market.
– Furthermore, cloud-based infrastructure makes contact centers extremely scalable and by adopting enterprise cloud solutions for contact centers, organizations can save millions of dollars in operating costs, while also monitoring revenue leakage.
– Cloud contact centers have become a necessary step for companies to adopt a systematic approach that enhances performance, channels support and engagement, reporting and analytics to successfully support a customer base where customer preferences keep changing. The challenge for enterprises lies in choosing the right cloud contact center solution and strategic partner to achieve these goals.
Scope of the Report
The cloud-based contact center market is segmented by Type (Automatic Call Distribution, Agent Performance Optimization, Dialers, Interactive Voice Response, Computer Telephony Integration, Analytics and Reporting), Services (Managed, Professional), End-user Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Consumer, Logistics and Transport, Healthcare), and Geography.
Key Market Trends
Retail Sector to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period
The intensifying competition in the retail marketplace and the emerging trends in customer services, expectations, behaviors, and e-commerce operations are driving the growth for the cloud-based contact centers market.
The e-commerce industry is contributing to the growth of cloud contact centers tremendously. With retailers and e-tailers operating globally, compliance management becomes even more challenging. In May 2018, the advent of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) empowered EU customers and prospects to request that businesses delete their personal information. From live call monitoring and call recordings, supervisors of cloud-based contact centers can monitor key aspects of customer engagement to ensure adherence to regulations and identify issues.
Most of the retailers, offline as well as online consider cloud contact centers as revenue generating stream with customer experience as a strategic focus. Therefore, many companies are entering this space. In 2019, Google announced its Contact Center AI, a beta version yet, to help retailers with intuitive customer service by scaling phone support without compromising the customer experience.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
In North America, the utilization of premise-based call centers dominated in mid-2017. However, the exceptional benefits offered by the cloud-based software is likely to boost the software demand.
The organizations are shifting their focus toward cloud-based solutions to enhance efficiencies and scalabilities. For instance, in October 2018, one of the largest sub-servicers of residential mortgages in the United States, PHH Mortgage moved its contact center to cloud-based architecture in alliance with Serenova.
The rising omnichannel approach to sales, coupled with the expanding e-commerce industry in the North American region, is driving the demand for contact centers. Companies are trying to expand their business portfolio in the region, due to the huge potential it offers. For instance, the omnichannel, cloud-based contact center software provider, ZaiLab, announced its plans to expand its product offerings in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the market is high with the presence of Amazon Web Services, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., among others. R&D investments and continuous software upgrades characterize the rivalry. Many global players are concentrating on mergers and acquisitions for sustaining in the competitive environment of the cloud-based contact center.
– April 2019 – ZephyrTel, announced that it signed a telecom-focused strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to migrate ZephyrTel solutions to AWS, including OASIS Cloud Contact Centre.
– May 2018 – 8×8, Inc. acquired Marianaiq to strengthen AI capabilities to transform both the employee and customer experience.
– June 2017 – 3CLogic announced contact center software leveraging artificial intelligence focused primarily on chat-enabled bots using Amazon Lex(R) and Polly(R).
