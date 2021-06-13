Cloud Database Market will be worth a staggering $ 495.26 billion by 2026 | Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google, Alibaba, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, CSC (Computer Science Corporation), Citrix Systems, Dell, Cisco Systems

Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “Cloud Database – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Cloud Database sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

According to Publisher, the Global Cloud database Market is accounted for $ 6.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 495.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 62.9% during the forecast period.

This report studies the global Cloud Database market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Database development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players in Cloud database market Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google Inc., Alibaba, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, CSC (Computer Science Corporation), Citrix Systems, Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Vmware, Inc., Rackspace, Salesforce.Com, Century Link Inc., Tencent, Teradata, Cassandra and Couchbase.

By software, Database Encryption segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Cloud database market due to accomplish the safety measures and significance of the database

By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising concentration of large-scale, medium and small ventures for the rationale of better effectiveness and efficiency via venture in technology.

Deployment Models Covered:

-Database as a service (DBaaS)

-Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

-Platform as a service (PaaS)

Service Models Covered:

-Virtual Private Cloud

-Hybrid Cloud

-Public Cloud

-Private Cloud

Organization Size:

-Large Enterprises

-Small and Medium Businesses

Services Covered:

-System and Network Integration

-Deployment and Maintenance

-Training and Consulting Services

Databases Covered:

-Structured Query Language (SQL)

-Not only Structured Query Language (NoSQL)

Software Covered:

-Backup and Recovery

-Database Application Builder

-Data Scaling and Replication

-Database Encryption

-Other Software’s

End User Covered:

-Government

-Professional Services

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

-Academic

-Hospitality

-Telecommunication

-Healthcare and Life Sciences

-Other End User

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cloud database Market, By Organization Size

6 Global Cloud database Market, By Type

7 Global Cloud database Market, By End User

8 Global Cloud database Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Microsoft Corporation

10.2 Amazon Web Services

10.3 IBM

10.4 Google Inc.

10.5 Alibaba

10.6 Oracle Corporation

10.7 SAP AG

10.8 CSC (Computer Science Corporation)

10.9 Citrix Systems

10.10 Dell, Inc.

10.11 Cisco Systems

10.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

10.13 Vmware, Inc.

10.14 Rackspace

10.15 Salesforce.Com

10.16 Century Link Inc.

10.17 Tencent

10.18 Teradata

10.19 Cassandra

10.20 Couchbase

