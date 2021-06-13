Cloud Manufacturing Market 2019: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape, Global Trends and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Cloud Manufacturing Market Highlights:

The cloud manufacturing market is estimated to register rapid growth rate globally during the review period. With the rising need for IoT technology in internal and external manufacturing firms, growing expansion of managed and professional services, requirement for advanced cloud service, and growing awareness about cost-effective cloud services, the global market for advanced cloud service is likely to prosper. Moreover, development of cloud-based solutions, stringent government mandates associated with developments in the manufacturing industry, and growth in the BYOD trend are further driving the market.

On the flip side, lack of awareness regarding cloud manufacturing and high initial investment are some of the major factors likely to retard the market growth globally in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

com, Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Plex Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Jelastic, Inc. (U.S.)

Rootstock Software (U.S.)

com Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

DXC Technology (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

The global Cloud Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 132 Billion at a CAGR of over 23% by the end of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global cloud manufacturing market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is expected to have the largest market share in the global cloud manufacturing market owing to the presence of major players, well-established research & development center and high investment in IT & telecommunication, automotive, chemical and semiconductor & electronics industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the cloud manufacturing market. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based services and need for advanced automation process.

Cloud Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

The global cloud manufacturing market is segmented into component, technology, deployment model, organization size, and industry vertical. The component segment comprises hardware, software, and service. The service segment consists of Software-as-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

The technology segment consists of Active Server Pages (ASP), AM, NM, Mgrid, virtualization, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and others. The deployment model segment consists of private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The organization segment comprises small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The industry vertical segment consists of BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, aerospace and defense, oil & gas, chemical, and food & beverages.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

Cloud service providers

