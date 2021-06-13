Cloud Storage Market will be worth a staggering $207.05 billion by 2026 | At&T, Dell EMC, Dropbox, Fujitsu Ltd., Google, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Rackspace Hosting

Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “Cloud Storage – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Cloud Storage sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

According to Publisher, the Global Cloud Storage Market is accounted for $34.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $207.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

This report studies the global Cloud Storage market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cloud Storage Market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., At&T, Inc., Box, Inc., Dell EMC, Dropbox, Fujitsu Ltd., Google, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., VMWare, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., EMC Corporation and HP Enterprise Company.

Based on End User, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to highly secured data storage and generation of large data volumes. This can access improved security description through the security tools that attend the cloud storage solutions and services. By geography, North America is held the largest share during the forecast period. North America is a developed market in terms of cloud implementation, due to advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, various factors, presence of a large number of enterprises, such as standards, regulations, and the availability of proficient technical expertise.

Deployments Covered:

-Hybrid Cloud

-Private Cloud

-Public Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

-Small and Medium Business

-Large Enterprises

Types Covered:

-Service

-Solution

End Users Covered:

-IT and Telecommunications

-Research and Education

-Entertainment and Media

-Manufacturing

-Healthcare & Life Sciences

-Government & Public Sector

-Energy and Utilities

-Consumer Goods and Retail

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

-Travel & Hospitality

-Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cloud Storage Market, By Deployment

6 Global Cloud Storage Market, By Organization Size

7 Global Cloud Storage Market, By Type

8 Global Cloud Storage Market, By End User

9 Global Cloud Storage Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.2 At&T, Inc.

11.3 Box, Inc.

11.4 Dell EMC

11.5 Dropbox

11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.7 Google

11.8 Hewlett-Packard Company

11.9 IBM

11.10 Microsoft Corporation

11.11 Oracle

11.12 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

11.13 VMWare, Inc.

11.14 Alphabet, Inc.

11.15 EMC Corporation

11.16 HP Enterprise Company

