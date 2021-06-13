Commercial Aircraft After Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecasts by 2024

The “Commercial Aircraft After Market“ Report offers Professional vision to conclude and study the market size, market share, and competitive backgrounds. The research is derived through primary and secondary data sources and it includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Commercial Aircraft After Market based on top players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Commercial Aircraft After Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Market Overview

The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

– The growing commercial aircraft industry, along with the increasing average age of commercial aircraft, is driving the growth of the market.

– The need for timely maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, along with the opening of new MRO facilities around the world, is also propelling the growth of the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market during the forecast period.

– The increase in inventory costs of spare parts for the airlines and MRO service providers is expected to hamper the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market.

Scope of the Report

The study of commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is classified based on the component type into airframe, engine, interior, cockpit systems, and other component types. The other component types include smaller parts and components used in the landing gear systems, fuel systems, electrical systems, oxygen systems, and hydraulic systems.

Key Market Trends

The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Globally, narrow-body or single aisle aircraft are the most widely used aircraft by airlines. The growth in LCC business model has further fueled the growth of the narrow-body aircraft. As the airlines seek to increase their connectivity and market presence, new routes are being introduced. The increasing landing and takeoffs of narrow-body aircraft are increasing the wear and tear of the aircraft, thereby, increasing the demand for narrow-body aftermarket parts market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing air travel in countries, like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Taiwan, with approximately 6,600 aircraft in service by the beginning of 2018. The leading MRO service providers, airlines, and governments are collaborating to develop this region as a MRO hub for the aviation industry. For instance, Revima, the French APU and landing gear MRO specialist, has begun the construction of the new landing gear overhaul facility in Chonburi, Thailand for Airbus A320, Boeing 737, and ATR family aircraft. The company has invested about USD 30 million and aims to have the facility fully certified and ready by the first quarter of 2020. Such initiatives by the global players may generate demand for spare parts, thereby, driving the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is highly fragmented, due to presence of many players who provide various types of parts and components. Some of the prominent players in the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market are The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and General Electric. The consolidation of the market by acquisition of local suppliers and manufacturers of parts and components by the leading OEM suppliers is further increasing the competitive rivalry. Additionally, the focus on the expansion of their businesses by innovative initiatives, increased investments, R&D, and introduction of customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers are expected to help the players to gain a significant share in the market.

