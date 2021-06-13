Composite Repair Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

The “Composite Repair Market“ Report offers Professional vision to conclude and study the market size, market share, and competitive backgrounds. The research is derived through primary and secondary data sources and it includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Composite Repair Market based on top players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Composite Repair Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Market Overview

The global composite repair market is expected to register the growth at a CAGR over 8% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Factors such as rising investment in rehabilitation of old structures and cost saving associated with composite structure repair are driving the composite repair market globally.

– Increasing use of composites in aerospace and defense industry is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– Introduction of self-healing composites is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Automation of composite repair is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defense to Lead the Growth of Composite Repair Market

– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.

– Increasing composite content in new generation commercial aircraft, such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350, is likely to drive the composite repair market in the coming years. In Boeing 787, composite materials constitute almost 50% by weight.

– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.

– The consumption of aramid fiber has increased not only in aerospace but also in the defense vertical. Owing to the increasing investments in the defense industry, the growth in consumption of these fibers is expected to continue at a significant rate in the next 10 years. Countries, like China, the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and France, are gradually increasing their aerospace & defense budgets, due to the resurgence of global security threats.

– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace and defense is expected to drive the demand for composite repair over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Composite Repair Market

– Asia-Pacific has been projected to lead the global composite repair market due to strong government initiatives focusing on a cleaner environment, thereby, implanting wind energy turbines.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to invest up to USD 250 billion on solar and wind energy projects by 2025.

– In India, defense manufacturing has improved, and the country has increased its export of defense equipment including Cheetah helicopters to countries, such as Afghanistan, Indonesia, Nepal, Vietnam, South Korea, Myanmar, Israel, Russia, etc. The ISRO is also rapidly developing space crafts.

– This is likely to drive the composite repair market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. With multinational companies taking interest in the countries in Asia-Pacific, and the governments supporting the aerospace industry, the demand for composite repair is likely to flourish in this region also.

– These factors are likely to boost the composite repair in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The composite repair market is partially fragmented. Key players in the composite repair market include Lufthansa Technik Ag., Air France KLM Group, Boeing Company and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO).

Composite Repair Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2024. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Composite Repair Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Composite Repair market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Composite Repair market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Composite Repair market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Composite Repair market

To analyze opportunities in the Composite Repair market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Composite Repair market report:

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

