Connected Car Market is expected to reach $280.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period

According to Publisher, the Global Connected Car Market is accounted for $72.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $280.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Increase in the demand for safer, more efficient & convenient driving, rise in industry compliance rules and government authorization for supporting connected technology in passenger cars are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of strong network infrastructure in developing countries and growing the risk of cyber security for smart vehicles are hindering the growth of the market. One of the major opportunities in the market is development of the new value chain ecosystem of the automotive industry.

Some of the key players in Connected Car Market include Audi AG, IBM Corporation, Bayerische Motoren Werke Group (BMW AG), AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., Tesla, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Vodafone Group Plc, TomTom NV, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Harman International Industries.

Further the Segmentation of the market is analyzed. By Service, Connected Services segment commanded the largest market share due to the rise in demand for convenient features and increase in government authorizations. The new vehicle safety rules are encouraging auto firms to protect vehicle data from remote malfunctioning and hacking which in turn is rising the demand for connected cars.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to the rising government permissions and increasing communication & information technology infrastructure such as 4G LTE or 5G. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to growing connected car devices in passenger cars and rise in digital services such as cyber security.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Connected Car market.

