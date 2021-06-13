Connecting Rod Market & Technologies Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2022

The global market for connecting rod will grow at a CAGR of over 4.7% by 2022, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the connecting rod market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the connecting rod market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the connecting rod market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global connecting rod market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global connecting rod market. Key Applications

? Passenger Cars

? Commercial Vehicles Key Regions

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Middle East and Africa

? South America Key Vendors

? AAPICO Hitech Public

? Aichi Machine

? American Axle & Manufacturing

? Changzhou Yuandong

? Chengde Suken Yinhe

? Frauenthal Holding AG

? Fujita Iron Works

? Gohsyu Corporation

? Guangdong Sihui

? JD Norman Industries

? Korea Flange

? Linamar Corporation

? Magal Engineering

? MAHLE

? Metalart Corporation

? Metaldyne Performance Group

? Nangong Jingqiang

? Northeast Industries Group

? Pankl

? Power Industries

? Rheinmetall Automotive

? Sapura Industrial Berhad

? SNT Corporation

? Thyssenkrupp

? Xiling Power

? Yasunaga Corporation

? Yunnan Xiyi

? What will the market size be in 2022?

? What are the key factors driving the global connecting rod market?

? What are the challenges to market growth?

? Who are the key players in the connecting rod market?

? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?