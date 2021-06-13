Consumer Mobile Payments Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 with table and figures in it.

E-commerce is well and truly here to stay and has revolutionized the retail industry. E-commerce has essentially transformed the world into one big global village, allowing companies to reach customers in far-flung areas. The developing world in particular is predicted to be â€˜mobile-first’ or even â€˜mobile-only’, and smartphone sales have already eclipsed that of traditional PCs. The comfort and convenience provided by mobile e-commerce is unparalleled and it aims to cater to the demand for niche products as well as traditional ones. Any company that chooses to ignore the mobile e-commerce movement does so at its own peril. The smartphone explosion has led to mobile wallets and contactless payments being adopted slowly but surely. Developing countries are leading the way when it comes to becoming cashless and they have taken to the mobile phone to transfer funds like no other device. A few of the factors responsible for widespread adoption of mobile payments include efficiency, cost-effectiveness, usability, transaction security and interoperability. Even though credit and debit cards currently enjoy a higher rate of usage, the advent of mobile payment Apps and other contactless payments should ensure that they become the go-to-solution for all kinds of payment needs in the future.

This report studies the Consumer Mobile Payments Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Consumer Mobile Payments market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

As retailers install new payment terminals to enable contactless payment, this will go a long way in solving logistical constraints. With the introduction of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay, the millennial generation is at the forefront of adopting new technology by embracing mobile payments. With this seismic shift in payment methods, it is logical to assume that even older generations will follow millennials and take to mobile payments in retail. Adopting and enabling mobile payments allows companies to invest in newer technology that is far more user-friendly and intuitive. Consumers would also be happy to use these services that would make their daily lives immeasurably easier. A smartphone is a gadget that is more of a necessity than a luxury in the 21stÂ century and companies have not been blind to this. They are well-aware that their customers are using their mobile for anything and everything and therefore, mobile payments would be the next logical step in the journey towards a cashless economy. Mobile contactless payments are quickly becoming the new normal method to pay retailers as the need to visit an ATM to withdraw cash is eliminated.

In 2018, the global Consumer Mobile Payments market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Mobile Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Mobile Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

ACI Worldwide

Alphabet

Samsung Electronics

DH

Fidelity National Information Services

Fiserv

Jack Henry and Associates

MasterCard

PayPal Holdings

Square

Visa

Apple

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote

Proximity

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Hospitality and Tourism

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Airline

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Consumer Mobile Payments report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Consumer Mobile Payments Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Mobile Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Consumer Mobile Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Mobile Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

