Contract Caterings Global Market 2018: Key Players – Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group, Aramark

Press Release

Contract Caterings Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Contract Caterings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Contract caterings are legal agreements entered into between the client and caterer to supply food and refreshments in the workplace, for a specified period. Clients select the contract style that suits; their organisation’s requirements, style of food, employee expectations, working environment, location, catering competition and catering policy. The type of catering contract will usually be specified to the contractor in the catering tender process.
In 2017, the global Contract Caterings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contract Caterings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Caterings development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Compass Group 
Sodexo Group 
Elior Group 
Aramark 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Wedding Services Catering
Corporate Catering
Buffet Catering
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Industry
Education
Hospitals
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Contract Caterings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Caterings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Caterings are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

