Contract Caterings Global Market 2018: Key Players – Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group, Aramark

Contract caterings are legal agreements entered into between the client and caterer to supply food and refreshments in the workplace, for a specified period. Clients select the contract style that suits; their organisation’s requirements, style of food, employee expectations, working environment, location, catering competition and catering policy. The type of catering contract will usually be specified to the contractor in the catering tender process.

In 2017, the global Contract Caterings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contract Caterings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Caterings development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Compass Group

Sodexo Group

Elior Group

Aramark

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wedding Services Catering

Corporate Catering

Buffet Catering

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Industry

Education

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contract Caterings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Caterings development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Caterings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contract Caterings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Wedding Services Catering

1.4.3 Corporate Catering

1.4.4 Buffet Catering

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contract Caterings Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industry

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Hospitals

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contract Caterings Market Size

2.2 Contract Caterings Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contract Caterings Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Contract Caterings Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Compass Group

12.1.1 Compass Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contract Caterings Introduction

12.1.4 Compass Group Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Compass Group Recent Development

12.2 Sodexo Group

12.2.1 Sodexo Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contract Caterings Introduction

12.2.4 Sodexo Group Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Sodexo Group Recent Development

12.3 Elior Group

12.3.1 Elior Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contract Caterings Introduction

12.3.4 Elior Group Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Elior Group Recent Development

12.4 Aramark

12.4.1 Aramark Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contract Caterings Introduction

12.4.4 Aramark Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Aramark Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued…

