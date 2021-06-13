Corporate Learning Management System Market Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2023

Market Highlights

Corporate learning management systems provide end to end customization and support for making web portals and training modules to improve learning skills through online tools. Primarily, the corporate learning management systems are used in large enterprises. Corporate LMS has been gaining pace across several industry verticals such as IT & telecom, healthcare, government, and defense among others. Continuous innovation in e-learning tools, growing emphasis on continuous learning, and increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility are a few drivers fueling the growth of the corporate learning management system market.

Continuous innovation in e-learning tools and the growing trend of enterprise mobility and BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices), drives the corporate learning management system market. Presentations are an important part of corporate e-learning. Tools such as Canava provide attractive and colorful presentation templates for various subjects. Another tool, Wikispaces provides technology to learners and instructional designers for collaborating and working simultaneously on the various document. Skype, Mysimpleshow, are a few platforms used for e-learning.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of corporate learning management system are Absorb Software (Canada), Adobe Systems (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), CrossKnowledge (US), D2L (Canada), Growth Engineering (UK), IBM Corporation (US), iSpring Suite (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany) among others.

Other players in the market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Upside Learning (India), Epignosis (US), Geenio (Cyprus), Instructure Inc. (US), G-Cube (India), Docebo LMS (Canada), Saba Software (US), Expertus inc. (US), LearnUpon (Ireland), Mindflash Technologies Inc. (US), SumTotal Systems (US), Cypher Learning (US), Latitude CG (US), and Schoology Corporation (US) among others.

Segmentation:

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions are sub-segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution. The services are further sub-segmented into consulting services, implementation services, and support services.

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into distance learning, instructor-led training, and blended learning.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium scale enterprises (SME’s).

By deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom., healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for corporate learning management systems is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of corporate learning management system market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the corporate learning management system market during the forecast period. Technical advancements in learning methods and increasing adoption of e-learning tools are expected to fuel the corporate learning management system market in North America. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LMEA) is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing trends of enterprise mobility and BYOD.

Europe is expected grow at a stable rate during the forecast period. Presence of huge car manufacturing sector drives the corporate learning management system market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

