CRM for Small Businesses Market Growth Rate, Demands and Top Key Players -QSOFT, Copper, Vtiger, Pipedrive, Agile CRM, Zoho CRM, PipelineDeals, Pipedrive, Insightly, Keap, 1CRM, Capteck, FreeAgent Network, Really Simple Systems, Norada, Teamgate
Global CRM for Small Businesses Market Growth 2019-2024
Small Business CRM software automates customer information management and customer interaction tracking for businesses with less than 50 employees.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of CRM for Small Businesses market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: QSOFT, Copper, Vtiger, Pipedrive, Agile CRM, Zoho CRM, PipelineDeals, Pipedrive, Insightly, Keap, 1CRM, Capteck, FreeAgent Network, Really Simple Systems, Norada, Teamgate, Coanics, Zestia, Salesforce, Keap, Isoratec
This study considers the CRM for Small Businesses value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Basic($12-20/User/Month)
Standard($20-45/User/Month)
Senior($45-100/User/Month)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Financial Services
Real Estate
Retail
Life Sciences
Other
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global CRM for Small Businesses market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of CRM for Small Businesses market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global CRM for Small Businesses players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the CRM for Small Businesses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of CRM for Small Businesses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global CRM for Small Businesses Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global CRM for Small Businesses by Players
4 CRM for Small Businesses by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global CRM for Small Businesses Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 QSOFT
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 CRM for Small Businesses Product Offered
11.1.3 QSOFT CRM for Small Businesses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 QSOFT News
11.2 Copper
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 CRM for Small Businesses Product Offered
11.2.3 Copper CRM for Small Businesses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Copper News
11.3 Vtiger
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 CRM for Small Businesses Product Offered
11.3.3 Vtiger CRM for Small Businesses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Vtiger News
11.4 Pipedrive
