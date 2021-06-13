Data Center Services Market Size, Share, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Data Center Service Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for data management is ever increasing. The increasing demand for integrated high performance service to manage the complexity of IT infrastructure is driving the data center service market. The data center services are services that help to create, maintain or implement a data center. In an enterprise to enhance the performance of the data centers, the data center services are used.

The data center service provides many advantages such as reduced IT infrastructure, management of costs and others. These advantages are also responsible for the growth of Data center service by different organizations. The study indicates that increased power capacity and redundancy are driving the Data Center Service Market. The study indicates that by the rising cyber security threats, the security concerns related to data centers would result as the restraining factor for the Data center service market.

The Data center service Market is growing rapidly over 13% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~82 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Data center service Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Data center service Market are – HPE (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), NTT Communications(Japan) and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Data center service Market Segmentation

The Data center service market has been segmented on the basis of service type, data center type, organization and end-user. Looking through the end-user segment it’s been observed that the IT/ITES segment would grow fastest. In the services segment the training services is expected to grow fastest in the data center service market. The study reveals that SMBs and cloud providers would grow impressively in the data center service market by the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Data center service market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Data center service market. The study indicates that North America region has increasing need for enhancement and increasing data traffic, this has resulted in the growth of Data center service market in European region.

Intended Audience

Data center vendors

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Information Technology (IT) service providers

Consulting service providers

Colocation providers

Government Organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

