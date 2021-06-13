DNA Testing/Diagnostics Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global DNA Testing/Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 102 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

DNA Testing/Diagnostics is the determination of bloodlinesand the genetic diagnosis of vulnerabilities to inherited diseases. With the rising incidences of genetic, infectious, and chronic diseases, reduction in prices of genetic sequencing, DNA Testing/Diagnostics growing adoption of precision medicine diagnostic techniques.

In 2018, the global DNA Testing/Diagnostics market size was 11200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 27000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global DNA Testing/Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Testing/Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

454 Life Sciences

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Cephide

Hologic

Transgenomic

Siemens Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR-Based Diagnostics

ISH Diagnostics

NGS DNA Diagnosis

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Medical Research

Pharmacogenomics Diagnostic Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

