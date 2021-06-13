Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Scrutinized in New Research by Recupyl, Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Umicore, Battery Solutions, LI-CYCLE CORP.,

Premium Market Insights has Published New Research Report on – “Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Overview, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2025.”

The report on “Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH,

American Manganese Inc.,

Battery Solutions,

LI-CYCLE CORP.,

G & P Service,

Recupyl,

Retriev Technologies,

SITRASA,

SNAM S.A.S.,

Umicore

An electric vehicle battery, also known as traction battery is used to power the propulsion of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. Recycling of the battery can recover metals such as aluminum, nickel, lithium, and other types of precious metals, which can be hazardous to the environment but can be recycled. It is assumed that EV battery offers a useful life in a vehicle until and unless they degrade to 80% of their original capacity.

Finite metal resources, growth in demand for zero emission vehicles, rise in requirement for recycled products & materials, and increase in employment drive the growth of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market. However, re-use of EV batteries and high cost to setup recycling plant restrict the market growth. Moreover, high recycling gap and subsidies to encourage battery recycling create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The electric vehicle battery recycling market is segmented based on application and region. Based on application, it is categorized into electric cars, electric buses, energy storage systems, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATION

– Electric Cars

– Electric Buses

– Energy Storage Systems

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Norway

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

