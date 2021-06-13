Equestrian Insurance Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Equestrian Insurance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 115 with table and figures in it.

Equestrian Insurance is designed for those who work with horses on premises they rent or own. It is an ideal coverage choice for those that provide riding lessons or board horses, as well as those who race, breed or train horses. This coverage also protects commercial enterprises that stage clinics, horse shows or equestrian events, sell horses, rent horses for recreational activities, or provide team roping or penning practices.

The coverage such as:

Bodily injury and property damage: Protects you if a third party is injured or if any public or third-party property is damaged

Protects you if a third party is injured or if any public or third-party property is damaged Fire legal liability: Covers you if you damage other property as a result of a fire that you caused

Covers you if you damage other property as a result of a fire that you caused Medical payments: Covers non-employees injured on your premises

Covers non-employees injured on your premises Professional liability for trainers, riding instructors and clinicians: Offers protection for unintentional errors committed by horse-related professions

Offers protection for unintentional errors committed by horse-related professions Personal/advertising injury: Covers your business or advertising if you injure the reputation of another and face a lawsuit; includes slander, libel, and false advertising claims by competitors

Covers your business or advertising if you injure the reputation of another and face a lawsuit; includes slander, libel, and false advertising claims by competitors Products/completed operations: Covers any work you do if it causes damage or injury later on and also any products you distribute

Covers any work you do if it causes damage or injury later on and also any products you distribute Legal defense: Offers you legal defense in the event of liability lawsuits

Offers you legal defense in the event of liability lawsuits Athletic participation: Covers limited athletic participation

This report studies the Equestrian Insurance Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Equestrian Insurance market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The global Equestrian Insurance market is valued at – – million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Equestrian Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Equestrian Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Equestrian Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NFU Mutual

American Equine Insurance Group

Gow-Gates Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

Wright Group Brokers Ltd

AXA SA

KBIS British Equestrian Insurance

South Essex Insurance Brokers Ltd

Markel Corporation

Equine Group

Kay Cassell Equine Insurance

Henry Equestrian Plan MGA

Hare, Chase and Heckman

Philip Baker Insurance Services, Inc

Henry Equestrian Insurance Brokers Ltd

Madden Equine Insurance

County Insurance Services Limited

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Major Medical Insurance

Surgical Insurance

Full Mortality Insurance

Limited Mortality Insurance

Loss of Use Insurance

Personal Liability Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Commercial

Highlights of the Global Equestrian Insurance report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Equestrian Insurance market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

