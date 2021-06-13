Ethrel (Ethephon) Market & Technologies Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2017-2022

Ethephon is the most widely used plant growth regulator. It is often used on wheat, coffee, tobacco, cotton, and rice in order to help the plant’s fruit reach ripeness more quickly. Cotton is the most important single crop use for ethephon. It initiates fruiting over a period of several weeks, promotes early concentrated boll opening, and enhances defoliation to facilitate and improve efficiency of scheduled harvesting. Harvested cotton quality is improved.

Ethephon also is widely used by pineapple growers to initiate reproductive development (force) of pineapple. Ethephon is also sprayed on mature-green pineapple fruits to degreen them to meet produce marketing requirements. There can be some detrimental effect on fruit quality. Although many environmental groups worry about toxicity resulting from use of growth hormones and fertilizers, the toxicity of ethephon is actually very low, and any ethephon used on the plant is converted very quickly to ethylene.

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Ethrel (Ethephon) from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the volumes, prices, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ethrel (Ethephon) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Ethrel (Ethephon), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Ethrel (Ethephon) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The major players in the global Ethrel (Ethephon) market are Bayer (Germany), Jiangsu Anpon (China), Changshu Pesticide Factory (China), Donghu (China), Huanghua Hongcheng (China) etc.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Ethrel (Ethephon) industry has been provided.

