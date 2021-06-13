Explore the Technological Advancements in Robo-Taxi Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 with Key Players – Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, GM Cruise, Lyft, nuTonomy, Tesla, Uber Technologies

A Robo-Taxi, is also known as robo-cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi. It is an autonomous car operated for on-demand mobility service. The primary purpose is eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which is a significant part of the operating costs of those type of services.

The robo-taxi market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the race to deploy autonomous vehicles, demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free cars, need for better road safety and traffic control boosts the market growth. However, machines jeopardizing human jobs likely to reduce full acceptance, high R & D cost for implementation and cyber security threats are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00012264



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Daimler AG

2. Ford Motor Company

3. GM Cruise LLC

4. Lyft, Inc.

5. nuTonomy

6. Tesla

7. Uber Technologies Inc.

8. Volkswagen

9. Volvo Car Corporation

10. Waymo LLC

The “Global robo-taxi market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global robo-taxi market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Robo-taxi market with detailed market segmentation by working type, by frequency band, by application, by country. The global robo-taxi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Robo-taxi market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Robo-taxi market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global robo-taxi market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, component, level of autonomy, by propulsion and by vehicle. Based on service type the market is segmented as car rental and station-based. On the basis of application the market is segmented as goods transportation and passenger transportation. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as camera, lidar,radarand ultrasonic sensors. Based on level of autonomy the market is segmented as level 4 and level 5.Based on the propulsion the market is segmented as electric, fuel cell and hybrid. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as car and van/shuttle.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global robo-taxi market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The robo-taxi market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting robo-taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the robo-taxi market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the robo-taxi market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from robo-taxi market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Robo-taxi in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the robo-taxi market.

The report also includes the profiles of key robo-taxi companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00012264



Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1.SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2.PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3.MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1Robo-Taxi Market – By Service Type

1.3.2Robo-Taxi Market – By Application

1.3.3Robo-Taxi Market – By Component

1.3.4Robo-Taxi Market – By Level of Autonomy

1.3.5Robo-Taxi Market – By Propulsion

1.3.6Robo-Taxi Market – By Vehicle

1.3.7Robo-Taxi Market – By Region

1.3.7.1By Country

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.ROBO-TAXI MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3.ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4.EXPERT OPINIONS

5.ROBO-TAXI MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1.KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2.KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3.KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.FUTURE TRENDS

5.5.IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876