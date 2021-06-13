Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Benefits, Top Manufacturers, Current Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Fatty alcohol ethoxylates Market are predominantly utilized in number of end use industries such as textile, household, paper, personal care, agriculture, and others. Fatty alcohol ethoxylates market is predicted to witness moderate growth on account of their demand in various end use industries such as textiles, personal care, and agriculture. Based on type, lauryl alcohol ethoxylates and ceto stearyl alcohol ethoxylates together accounted for the largest market share on account of their wide utilization in household cleaning and personal care end use industries. Furthermore, consumption of numerous types of fatty alcohol are as the surfactant and dispersing agent. Among the end use industries segment, household cleaning dominated the market share in terms of volume and value due to growing laundry business in the emerging economies. Household is further followed by personal care due to increasing utilization of various personal care products by the growing middle-class population.

These ethoxylates are categorized as fatty alcohol ethoxylate and composed by ethylene oxide adduct of lauryl alcohol. Lauryl alcohol ethoxylates have a diverse range of physical appearances. It can vary from clear or slightly hazy, transparent liquids to white solids, depending upon the level of ethoxylation.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 2017- Kolb Distribution AG, a subsidiary of KLK Company announced to establish an agreement with Elementis plc to acquire Elementis Specialties Netherlands situated in the Netherlands. This acquisition is predicted to be complete in the first half of 2018. This acquisition will help company to supply a range of specialty chemicals to Elementis Specialties and strengthen its position in European region.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market are

P&G Chemicals (US)

Clariant (Europe)

BASF SE (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Huntsman International LLC. (US)

Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Germany)

Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rimpro-India. (India)

Market Segmentation:

Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate Market is divided into derivative, application, end user industry, and region. Based on derivative, the Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate Market is segmented into lauryl alcohol ethoxylates, ceto stearyl alcohol ethoxylates, stearyl alcohol ethoxylates, behenyl alcohol ethoxylates, oleyl cetyl alcohol ethoxylates, tridecyl alcohol ethoxylates, and others. Among these, lauryl alcohol ethoxylates are highly utilized in various applications such as emulsifiers & wetting agents, industrial cleaners, agricultural chemicals, cosmetics, textile & leather processing, metalworking systems, and others.

Based on region, the market share of fatty alcohol ethoxylates is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as textiles, agriculture, paper, and others. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on Application, market is segmented as scouring, cleaning, emulsifying, foaming, and others. Among all, Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate is highly applicable as cleaning agents as household cleaning detergents and industrial cleaners.

Based on end use industry, the fatty alcohol ethoxylate market is segmented into textiles, agriculture, personal care, household, paper, and others. Among all industries, personal care, household, and textile has occupied the highest market share, especially in Asia Pacific region.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market growth. Increasing per capita income of the growing middle class especially in household, and personal care industry is the reason to drive the fatty alcohol ethoxylates market in this region. Modernization in lifestyle, increasing cost of living and rising population have fostered the adoption of surfactants in various industries, such as textiles, agriculture, personal care, household, and others, thus, increasing the growth of this industry.

North America accounted for the third largest share in the Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates in this region. On the other hand, Latin America, Middle East & Africa is another growing market for fatty alcohol ethoxylates and likely to show better growth rate over the forecast period.

