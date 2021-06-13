File Sharing Software Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- ShareFile, Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, OneDrive For Business and more…

A new market study, titled “Global File Sharing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

File Sharing Software Market



In 2018, the global File Sharing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global File Sharing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the File Sharing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ShareFile

Dropbox

Google Drive

Box

OneDrive For Business

Apple iCloud

Egnyte

SharePoint

SugarSync

Hightail

WeTransfer

LeapFile

Syncplicity

SpringCM

Huddle

BitTorrent

Shareaza

Firmex

NetDocuments

Droplr

Onehub

Barracuda Cloud

ShareVault

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

System-native File Sharing Software

Client-server File Sharing Software

Peer-to-peer (P2P) File Sharing Software

Cloud-based File Sharing Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Use

Daily Use

School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global File Sharing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the File Sharing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. Table of Contents

