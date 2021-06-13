Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019–2026

Global Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment is valued approximately USD 129.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The food processing and handling (FP&H) sector provides the equipment and solutions to produce, process, and distribute food to billions of households around the globe, and it services a multi-faceted value chain from farming to logistics. The sector has become increasingly important as the world’s population has grown and dietary preferences have demanded everywhere. The reflecting higher disposable incomes and a shift to value-added products, this in turn has boosted demand for equipment and handling to process, store, package, and cook food. The expansion of food manufacturing capacities and growth of the food processing industry in emerging economies will also support the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The regional analysis of global Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, growing demand for innovative foods and awareness for healthy nutritional diet, witnessed to expand the growth of Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

GEA Group

Buhler Ag

Alfa Laval

JBT Corporation

SPX FLOW

Robert Bosch

IMA Group

Multivac

Krones Group

Tetra Laval International S.A. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Solid, Liquid

Semi-Solid

By Equipment Type::

Food Processing Equipment

Food Service Equipment

Food Packaging

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Fish & Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026 Target Audience of the Global Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment in Market Study:

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors