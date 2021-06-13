Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019–2026
Global Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment is valued approximately USD 129.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The food processing and handling (FP&H) sector provides the equipment and solutions to produce, process, and distribute food to billions of households around the globe, and it services a multi-faceted value chain from farming to logistics. The sector has become increasingly important as the world’s population has grown and dietary preferences have demanded everywhere. The reflecting higher disposable incomes and a shift to value-added products, this in turn has boosted demand for equipment and handling to process, store, package, and cook food. The expansion of food manufacturing capacities and growth of the food processing industry in emerging economies will also support the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, growing demand for innovative foods and awareness for healthy nutritional diet, witnessed to expand the growth of Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
GEA Group
Buhler Ag
Alfa Laval
JBT Corporation
SPX FLOW
Robert Bosch
IMA Group
Multivac
Krones Group
Tetra Laval International S.A.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Solid, Liquid
Semi-Solid
By Equipment Type::
Food Processing Equipment
Food Service Equipment
Food Packaging
By Application:
Bakery & Confectionery Products
Meat & Poultry Products
Fish & Seafood Products
Dairy Products
Alcoholic Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Food Pocessing & Handling Equipment in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
