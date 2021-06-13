Food Thickeners Market 2019 Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027

Thickeners or thickening agents are substances that are added to increase the viscosity of liquids without any substantial change in other properties. Thickeners in the food industry serve a similar purpose and are added to improve texture and achieve desired viscosity in beverages and sauces. Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in the food industry. Structured water may be used to replace calorie-dense materials such as fats and oils to give low-calorie, healthy food. Food thickeners enhance the palatability of food products without affecting their nutritional value. Other thickeners include protein such as collagen, gelatin besides microbial and vegetable gums such as alganin and xanthan gum.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Food Thickeners Treatment market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., CP Kelco (J.M. Huber Corporation), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, TIC Gums, Inc.

The food thickeners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for convenience and processed food coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of consumers. Several benefits associated with the use of food thickeners such as multi-functionality, low cost, coupled with growing awareness towards a healthy diet are other significant drivers for the food thickeners market. However, fluctuation in prices of hydrocolloids restricts the growth of the food thickeners market. Nonetheless, advances in production technology and product innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the food thickeners market and the major market players during the forecast period.

The “Global Food Thickeners Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food thickeners market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, application, and geography. The global food thickeners market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food thickeners market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Hydrocolloids

Protein

Starch

By Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Others

By Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy

Convenience and Processed Foods

Others

The global food thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydrocolloids, protein, and starch. The market, on the basis of the source, is classified as plant, animal, microbial, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy, convenience & processed foods, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food thickeners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food thickeners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food thickeners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food thickeners market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Food Thickeners Treatment Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

