Footwear Market In China Market & Technologies Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2023
Footwear Market in China 2014 places its focus on China, the world’s largest manufacturer, consumer and exporter of footwear. Women’s footwear dominates the Chinese footwear market, followed by men’s footwear and kids’ footwear. Footwear materials include leather, natural fabric, natural rubber, artificial fabric and artificial rubber. Majority of the footwear manufacturing bases are located near the east coast of China, and most footwear trading hubs are in close proximity to the manufacturing bases. Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces are the largest footwear manufacturing and trading hubs in the country. Distribution channel of the Chinese footwear market involves agents, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10016524
The government of China has adopted strict footwear standards that all local and imported footwear products must comply with. By 2016, it is also expected to revise 9 existing standards and formulate 7 new standards. In recent years, China has been transitioning from a manufacturing-driven economy to a consumption-driven economy. This is strongly evident in the footwear market, where several domestic and international companies are moving a part of their production out of China, yet formulating their strategies keeping in mind the requirements of the Chinese consumers.
The growth of the Chinese footwear market has been fuelled by strong national economy, increasing disposable income, expanding consumer base, changing lifestyle, demand for leather footwear and growing retail industry. However, challenges such as high cost of imported raw materials and declining cost competitiveness are expected to shape the future of the Chinese footwear market.
Download free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10016524
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email:[email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609