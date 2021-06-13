Forensic Technologies Market Expected to Reach $99.95 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7% | 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, BAE Systems, Belkasoft, Capsicum Group, Cellmark Forensics

The report on “Forensic Technologies Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Forensic Technologies is accounted for $43.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Increasing number of funding programs focused toward pneumonia research and Presence of strong product pipeline are some of the factors driving the market growth. High number of patent expirations is hampering the market growth.

The increasing number of crime rates and the sophistication of crimes across the world have provided traction to the need for advanced technology and intelligence in solving crimes. It identifies the increasing crime rate that demands better investigation techniques to be one of the primary factors for the forensic technologies market growth. Forensic technologies are integral in several criminal investigations since the rising number of criminal cases increases the backlog of pending cases. Influenced by such factors, a large number of crime laboratories equipped with high-quality forensic products and services are being set up around the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3M Company, Agilent Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Belkasoft, Capsicum Group, LLC, Cellmark Forensics, Computer Forensics Inc, Creative Forensic Services, Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik Gmbh (Forensic Division Of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division Of Ge Company), General Electric Company, LGC Limited, MorphoTrust USA, NMS Lab, SPEX Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc (Subsidiary Of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc).

The global Forensic Technologies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Forensic Technologies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

