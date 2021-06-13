Global Air Conditioner Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023
A fresh report titled “Air Conditioner Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Air Conditioner Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global air conditioner market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to positively impact the demand for air conditioners during the forecast period. In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in overall air conditioner market
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of air conditioner market with respect to following sub-markets
By Product
– Portable ACs
– Split ACs
– Window ACs
– Chiller
– Airside
– Rooftop
By End User
– Residential
– Commercial
– Automotive
– Others
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Offline Store
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Carrier
– Daikin
– LG
– Panasonic
– Videocon
– Samsung
– Trane
– Hitachi
– Electrolux
– Coolerado
– Voltas
– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Air Conditioner Market
3. Global Air Conditioner Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Air Conditioner Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Air Conditioner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Air Conditioner Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Air Conditioner Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
11.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Air Conditioner Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Product
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
13.2.1.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2. By End User
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
13.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Distribution Channel
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.2.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Product
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
13.3.1.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2. By End User
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
13.3.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3. By Distribution Channel
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.3.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4. By Country
13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
