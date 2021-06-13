Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis

The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 510.36 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8,313.29 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.35% from 2017 to 2025.

The latest survey on Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Type, By End User, By Offerings, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities.

What is Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis?

Virtual reality (VR) is a computer technology that uses virtual reality headsets or multi-projected environments, sometimes in combination with physical environments or props, to generate realistic images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a user’s physical presence in a virtual environment, whereas Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated or extracted real-world sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. VR and AR benefit the healthcare sector in many ways including – medical education and training, corporate communication, enhanced patient care and treatment, managing lifestyle and wellness, surgical planning, telementoring, and more.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Overview

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several factors that are driving the market such as the increasing use and therefore demand for VR and AR fitness management, the desire of the public for the reduction of healthcare costs and the incorporation of connected devices in the healthcare market. Factors such as the concerns for data privacy, the lack of technical awareness in the general public and the poor interoperability and compatibility between the VR and AR solutions that are provided by the vendors are restraining the market.

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Microsoft, Mindmaze, Google, Psious, Daqri, Augmedix, Medical Realities, Firsthand Technology, Atheer, Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics, Osterhout Design Group, Orca Health, and Echopixel. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By End User

• Government and Defense Institutions

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers

• Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

• Research Organizations and Pharma Companies

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Offerings

• Software

• Hardware

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Device Type

• Projectors and Display Walls

• Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

• Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Application

• Patient Care Management

• Surgery

• Medical Training and Education

• Fitness Management

• Pharmacy Management

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

