Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Convertible Top market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Convertible Top market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Automotive Convertible Top is a retractable roof consisted of an articulated frame covered with a folding textile-based fabric similar to that on an open carriage evolved into the most common form. A lesser seen detachable hardtop provided a more weatherproof and secure alternative. As technology improved a retractable hardtop which removes and stows its own rigid roof in its trunk appeared, increasingly becoming the most popular form.

For 2004 to now, the global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, the global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;

The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;

The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North America’s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard top’s price is higher than the soft top;

The import and export only occupies little market share.

In the future, the convertible car’s market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible car’s production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.

The global Automotive Convertible Top market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Webasto

Magna

Valmet

Toyo Seat

ASC, Inc.

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hard top

Soft top

By Application, the market can be split into

Premium Vehicle

Non-premium Vehicle

