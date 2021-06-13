Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Exhaust System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Exhaust System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Automotive Exhaust System is usually tubing used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine. The entire system conveys burnt gases from the engine and includes one or more exhaust pipes, depending on the overall system design.

Automotive exhaust system is usually tubing used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine. The types of automotive exhaust system mainly include single exhaust system and dual exhaust system.

The automotive exhaust system industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eighteen manufacturers account about 55% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The transnational companies, like Faurecia and Tenneco, are the leading manufactures in the World.

China is the largest consumer of automotive exhaust system in 2015, its consumption of automotive exhaust system is about 25 million units; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive exhaust system in the Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the automotive exhaust system manufactures build factories in the worldwide.

The global Automotive Exhaust System market is valued at 35200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 50100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Faurecia

Tenneco

Eberspacher

Boysen

Sango

HITER

Yutaka Giken

Calsonic Kansei

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Sejong Industrial

Katcon

Futaba

Wanxiang

Bosal

Harbin Airui

Dinex

Catar

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Exhaust System

Dual Exhaust System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Diesel vehicle

Petrol vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Exhaust System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Exhaust System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Exhaust System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Exhaust System Manufacturers

Automotive Exhaust System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Exhaust System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

