A fresh report titled “Automotive Infotainment Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Infotainment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Automotive Infotainment market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous growth in automotive industry and rising production of vehicles are envisioned to strengthen the growth of automotive infotainment market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive infotainment market with respect to following sub-markets

By Product

– Entertainment System

– Audio System

– Video System

– Driver Assistance System

– Communication System

– Head-up Display

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Garmin Ltd.

– Pioneer Corporation

– Harman International

– Bose

– Continental AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Delphi Automotive LLP

– Denso Corporation

– Fujitsu

– Alpine Electronics

– Kenwood Corporation

– Visteon Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Automotive Infotainment Market

3. Global Automotive Infotainment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Automotive Infotainment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Automotive Infotainment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), (2017-2023)

10. Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Entertainment System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Audio System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Video System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Driver Assistance System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Communication System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Head-up Display Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.4. Passenger Car Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

