Global Beauty Devices Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023
A fresh report titled “Beauty Devices Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Beauty Devices Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global Beauty Devices market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as growing appearance conscious population, rising awareness about beauty devices and increasing disposable income are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of beauty devices market with respect to following sub-markets
By Product
– Hair Removal Devices
– Cleansing Devices
– Acne Removal Devices
– LED Therapy and Photo rejuvenation Devices
– Oxygen and Steamer Devices
– Hair Growth Devices
– Cellulite Reduction Devices
– Other Devices
By Usage
– Salon
– Spa
– At-home
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Procter & Gamble
– L’Oréal Group
– Koninklijke Philips N.V.
– Nu Skin Enterprises
– Panasonic Corporation
– Lumenis Ltd.
– Home Skinovations Ltd
– Syneron Medical Ltd
– Carol Cole Company
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Beauty Devices Market
3. Global Beauty Devices Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Beauty Devices Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Beauty Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Hair Removal Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Cleansing Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Acne Removal Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. LED Therapy and Photo rejuvenation Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Oxygen and Steamer Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Hair Growth Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Usage
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usage
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Usage
11.4. Salon Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Spa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. At-home Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.2.1.4. Hair Removal Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Cleansing Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Acne Removal Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. LED Therapy and Photo rejuvenation Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Oxygen and Steamer Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Hair Growth Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.10. Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Usage
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usage
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Usage
12.2.2.4. Salon Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Spa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. At-home Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Country
12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Product
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.3.1.4. Hair Removal Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Cleansing Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Acne Removal Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. LED Therapy and Photo rejuvenation Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.8. Oxygen and Steamer Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.9. Hair Growth Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.10. Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Usage
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usage
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Usage
12.3.2.4. Salon Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Spa Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. At-home Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Country
12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.3.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
