Global Blockchain In Telecom Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecast Up To 2024

Blockchain, a decentralized solution originally developed for the cryptocurrency bitcoin, has evolved beyond its intended scope and offers several other opportunities in many sectors such as government BFSI, healthcare, education, IT & telecom, energy, and industrial. Blockchain can verify data in real time and thus helps in reducing fraud across various industries. Telecom operators are transforming themselves from legacy telecom service providers (TSP)s to service providers focusing on customer experience and core business segment. The telecom industry involves many vendors, network providers, distributors, partners, VAS providers & customers and has the most complex operations framework. This creates challenges including transparency and trust issues among others, especially with the involvement of multiple entities. The blockchain technology can be applied to a variety of telecom processes, which can simplify day-to-day operations, increase security, and reduce operating costs.

Market Analysis

global blockchain in telecom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.9% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $1.37 billion by 2024. For increasing the overall revenue, profitability, and addressing the rising customer needs, traditional telecom companies are focusing on adopting blockchain technology to unlock new opportunities. Rising security concerns, demand for fraud management, and 5G implementation are few of the factors driving the growth of the blockchain in telecom market. The increasing number of blockchain consortia, such as Hyperledger, Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), and many more, is also among the primary factors leading toward the growth of blockchain applications in telecom. For instance, the number of blockchain consortia increased from around 27 in 2017 to more than 60 in 2018.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085453?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=pd-ach

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, providers, applications, and organization size.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the blockchain in telecom market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, BubbleTone, Clear, Guardtime, TBCASoft, and Filament among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

IBM, SAP, and Microsoft are the key players in the blockchain in telecom market. In 2018, Telefónica, a Spanish telecom company, partnered with IBM for using its blockchain technology for managing the international call traffic. IBM is working with Indian telecom firms and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for offering blockchain solutions and addressing problems of coordination between multiple parties in mobile number portability (MNP) and to Do Not Call (DNC) registries. In 2019, Tech Mahindra partnered with Microsoft in India for creating blockchain-based solutions for combating spam calls. In June 2018, Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunication company announced that it was working with SAP on blockchain technology for preventing hackers from accessing data on stolen phones.

The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the blockchain in telecom market during the forecast period. The high presence of key players offering blockchain in telecom solutions such as IBM, AWS, and Microsoft is the main factor leading to the growth in the North America region. The increasing number of partnerships in this region is also among the factors driving the growth of the market. Recently in January 2019, Synchronoss Technologies, a US-based provider of cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT products, and TBCASoft, Inc., a US-based innovator of cross-carrier blockchain platform technology announced their partnership for redefining telecom operators with blockchain.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085453?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=pd-ach

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the blockchain in telecom market. Blockchain can enable the telecom operators in generating a new layer of confidence on the Internet, based on the data itself. Blockchain helps in building a network of peers, which consist of service providers, vendors, telecom operators, and other parties for increasing the trust among different partners within the ecosystem. Blockchain helps telecom companies in generating new revenue opportunities and streamlining internal processes. Blockchain provides strong encryption to record and store the data on the network in a more secure and verifiable way. It makes the information transparent and tamper-proof. Blockchain technology is expected to help the telecom companies in bolstering their network security and reducing the operational costs. The report discusses the market in terms of providers, applications, orgnaization size, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

About Kenneth Research: