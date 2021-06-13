Global Breast Biopsy 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Breast Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A breast biopsy is the procedure of locating a diseased tissue in the breast and collecting the specimen sample of the area for further examination and diagnosis. Breast biopsies are performed by using minimally invasive biopsy systems, owing to minimal disfigurement and pain. Non-invasive biopsy techniques provide preventive measures that assist physicians in diagnosing and treating high-risk breast cancer. This information prevents the application of chemotherapy in breast cancer, reducing the complexities of chemo-radiations. Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices (VAB), core needle biopsies and fine needle aspiration biopsy are commonly used to perform biopsy procedures.

Approximately 12% women in the U.S. are likely to develop breast cancer during their lifetime. Factors contributing to rise in breast cancer cases is over consumption of alcoholic drinks, lack of physical exercise, improper diet and eating habits, high level of hormonal imbalance and exposure of skin to intense sunlight. However, limited awareness among female population and substandard healthcare facilities especially in developing regions are the factor restraining the growth of breast biopsy market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the breast biopsy market, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the breast biopsy market in Asia-Pacific will be centered on China and India.

The key players covered in this study

BD

R. Bard

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Argon Medical Devices

Aurora Imaging

Carestream Health

Cook Medical

Fischer Medical Technologies

Intact Medical

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

Metaltronica

Sectra

Terason

ZAMAR CARE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Needle-Based Biopsy Systems

Breast Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Imaging Guidance Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

ASCs

Research Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Breast Biopsy Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Breast Biopsy Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Breast Biopsy Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Breast Biopsy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Breast Biopsy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Breast Biopsy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

