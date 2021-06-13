Global Circular Knitting Machine Market Forecast to Reach CAGR 6.8% Between 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Circular Knitting Machine Market – By Type (Single Circular Knitting Machine, Double Circular Knitting Machine), By Application (Home Textile, Apparel Textiles, Technical Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Circular Knitting Machine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global circular knitting machine market is expected to mask a CAGR of 6.8% during the projected period. The circular knitting machine market is expected to grow on the back of textile industry across the globe. Factors such as, rising population and swelling disposable income are augmenting the demand for fabrics. This factor is expected to foster the growth of market in upcoming years

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of circular knitting machine market with respect to following sub-markets

By Type

– Single Circular Knitting Machine

– Double Circular Knitting Machine

By Application

– Home Textile

– Apparel Textiles

– Technical Textiles

– Industrial Textiles

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Sintelli

– Xiamen Zhenlihua Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

– Jinhua Debang Technology Co., Ltd.

– Lonati Spa

– Pailung Machinery Mill Co.Ltd.

– Terrot GmbH

– Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co.

– Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co.,Ltd.

– Quanzhou Baiyuan machinery Co;Ltd

– JIN HAR MACHINERY CO., LTD.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Circular Knitting Machine Market

3. Global Circular Knitting Machine Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Circular Knitting Machine Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Circular Knitting Machine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Single Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Double Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Circular Knitting Machine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Home Textile Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Technical Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Industrial Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.1.4. Single Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Double Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Home Textile Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Technical Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Industrial Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.3.1.4. Single Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Double Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.2.4. Home Textile Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Technical Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Industrial Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.4.1.4. Single Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Double Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Application

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4.2.4. Home Textile Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6. Technical Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7. Industrial Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Type

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.5.1.4. Single Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.5. Double Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2. By Application

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.5.2.4. Home Textile Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.6. Technical Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.7. Industrial Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3. By Country

12.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.3.3. Brazil Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3.4. Mexico Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Type

12.6.1.1. Introduction

12.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.6.1.4. Single Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.1.5. Double Circular Knitting Machine Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.2. By Application

12.6.2.1. Introduction

12.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.6.2.4. Home Textile Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.2.6. Technical Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.2.7. Industrial Textiles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.3. By Geography

12.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.3.3. GCC Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.3.4. North Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.3.5. South Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



