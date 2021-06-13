Global Defoamers Market Product, End User, Marketing Channels & Forecast upto 2027

The report on Defoamers Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Defoamers Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Defoamers find use in industries where foaming is often an undesirable phenomena. This anti-foaming agent are added to prevent foam formation or to break down the foam already formed. For instance, foams in industries suppress foam formation and renders increased efficiency by enhancing elasticity and surface viscosity. Defoamers possess low viscosity and has affinity towards the air-liquid surfaces thereby, rupturing the air bubbles and breaking the foam.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Ashland

BASF SE

Clariant

DowDuPont

Elementis plc

Elkem Silicones

Evonik Industries AG

KCC Basildon

Wacker Chemie AG

The global defoamers market is segmented on the basis of product type and application type. Based product type, the market is segmented as water based, silicon based, oil based, powder defoamers, alkyl polyacrylates, and EO/PO Based. On the basis of the application type, the market is segmented as paper & pulp, paints & coatings, wastewater treatment, food & beverages, and others.

