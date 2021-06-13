Global Digital Health Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 12.7% during the projected period by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Digital Health Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Digital Health Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global digital health market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure some of the key factors which are believed to impel the growth of the digital health market. The market also stands to benefit rising demand for efficient and robust solutions.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of digital health market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offering
– Hardware
– Software
– Services
By Product
– Healthcare Information Systems
– Clinical Solutions
– Electronic Health Record
– Clinical Decision Support System
– mHealth
– Computerized Physician Order Entry
– Non-clinical Solutions
– Wearable Devices
– Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
– Digital Therapeutic Devices
By End User
– Patients
– Hospitals
– Clinics
– Caregivers
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Philips Healthcare
– GE Healthcare
– Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
– Cisco Systems, Inc.
– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
– UnitedHealth Group
– Truven Health Analytics
– Cerner Corporation
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Digital Health Market
3. Global Digital Health Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Digital Health Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Digital Health Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
9.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User
11.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Offering
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
12.2.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Product
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.2.2.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By End User
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User
12.2.3.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Offering
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
12.3.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Product
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.3.2.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
