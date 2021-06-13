Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023
A fresh report titled “Ophthalmic Equipment Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ophthalmic Equipment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global Ophthalmic Equipment Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing prevalence of eye related diseases, growing old age population and advancements in ophthalmic devices are expected to intensify the growth of the market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of ophthalmic equipment market with respect to following sub-markets
By Product
– Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
– – – Fundus Cameras
– – – Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners
– – – Autorefractors and Keratometers
– – – Slit Lamps
– – – Tonometers
– – – Phoropters
– – – Corneal Topography Systems
– – – Specular Microscopes
– – – Others
– Ophthalmology Surgical Devices
– – – Glaucoma Surgical Devices
– – – Refractive Surgical Devices
– – – Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices
– – – Cataract Surgical Devices
– – – Accessories
By End User
– Hospitals
– Clinics
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Johnson & Johnson
– Bausch + Lomb
– Carl Zeiss Meditec
– Alcon
– Essilor Instruments
– Haag-Streit AG
– Canon Inc.
– STAAR Surgical
– Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.
– Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market
3. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.1. Fundus Cameras Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.3. Autorefractors and Keratometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.4. Slit Lamps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.5. Tonometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.6. Phoropters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.7. Corneal Topography Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.8. Specular Microscopes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.1. Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.2. Refractive Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.3. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.4. Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.5. Accessories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
11.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.2.1.4. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.1. Fundus Cameras Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.3. Autorefractors and Keratometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.4. Slit Lamps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.5. Tonometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.6. Phoropters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.7. Corneal Topography Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.8. Specular Microscopes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.1. Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.2. Refractive Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.3. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.4. Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.5. Accessories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By End User
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.2.2.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Country
12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Product
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.3.1.4. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.1. Fundus Cameras Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.3. Autorefractors and Keratometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.4. Slit Lamps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.5. Tonometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.6. Phoropters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.7. Corneal Topography Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.8. Specular Microscopes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.1. Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.2. Refractive Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.3. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.4. Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.5. Accessories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By End User
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.3.2.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Country
12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.3.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
