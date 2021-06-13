Global Power Distribution Unit Market will be worth a staggering $3,729.0 million by 2026 | ABB Ltd., AFCO Systems, APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co.

Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “Power Distribution Unit – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Power Distribution Unit sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

According to Publisher, the Power Distribution Unit Market is accounted for $1,888.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,729.0 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

This report studies the global Power Distribution Unit market, analyzes and researches the Power Distribution Unit development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players in the Power Distribution market are ABB Ltd., AFCO Systems, APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leviton Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric., Server Technology Inc. and Tripp Lite.

On the basis of type, intelligent/ monitored PDU is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. There is a significant rise in the implementation and deployment of intelligent/ monitored PDU due to its advantages over basic PDU such as network-grade power distribution, remote/local monitoring, and outlet control.

Power Phases Covered:

– Triple Phase

– Single Phase

Types Covered:

– Intelligent/ Monitored Power Distribution Unit

– Switched Power Distribution Unit

– Basic Power Distribution Unit

– Metered Power Distribution Unit

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Online

– Offline

Applications Covered:

– Commercial Building (Networking)

– Data Center

– Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)

End-Use Industries Covered:

– Utilities

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Government

– Education

– Military & Defense

– Data Center

– Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Telecom & IT

– Other End-Use Industries

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Power Distribution Unit Market, By Power Phase

6 Global Power Distribution Unit Market, By Type

7 Global Power Distribution Unit Market, By Distribution Channel

8 Global Power Distribution Unit Market, By Application

9 Global Power Distribution Unit Market, By End-Use Industry

10 Global Power Distribution Unit Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.2 AFCO Systems

12.3 APC Corp

12.4 Cyber Power Systems

12.5 Eaton Corporation

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

12.7 Enlogic Systems LLC

12.8 Geist Ltd.

12.9 Hewlett-Packard Co.

12.10 Leviton Cisco Systems

12.11 Raritan Inc.

12.12 Schneider Electric.

12.13 Server Technology Inc.

12.14 Tripp Lite

