Global Power Distribution Unit Market will be worth a staggering $3,729.0 million by 2026 | ABB Ltd., AFCO Systems, APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co.
Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “Power Distribution Unit – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Power Distribution Unit sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.
According to Publisher, the Power Distribution Unit Market is accounted for $1,888.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,729.0 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
This report studies the global Power Distribution Unit market, analyzes and researches the Power Distribution Unit development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Some of the key players in the Power Distribution market are ABB Ltd., AFCO Systems, APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leviton Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric., Server Technology Inc. and Tripp Lite.
On the basis of type, intelligent/ monitored PDU is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. There is a significant rise in the implementation and deployment of intelligent/ monitored PDU due to its advantages over basic PDU such as network-grade power distribution, remote/local monitoring, and outlet control.
Power Phases Covered:
– Triple Phase
– Single Phase
Types Covered:
– Intelligent/ Monitored Power Distribution Unit
– Switched Power Distribution Unit
– Basic Power Distribution Unit
– Metered Power Distribution Unit
Distribution Channels Covered:
– Online
– Offline
Applications Covered:
– Commercial Building (Networking)
– Data Center
– Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)
End-Use Industries Covered:
– Utilities
– Retail
– Healthcare
– Government
– Education
– Military & Defense
– Data Center
– Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
– Telecom & IT
– Other End-Use Industries
Regions Covered:
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– South America
– Middle East & Africa
