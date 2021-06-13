Global Wi-Fi Chipsets Market outlook by size, share, future growth and forecast from 2018–2025

Global Wi-Fi Chipsets Market valued approximately USD 16.00 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Wi-Fi Chipsets Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notebook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Development of smart home technology, integration between mobile networks and Wi-Fi, growing adoption of wearable devices, proliferation of smartphones & tablets, emergence of dual-band routers and proliferation of Wi-Fi enabled mobile devices are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, data security & privacy concern and complications in technological platforms are the factor that limiting the market growth of Wi-Fi Chipsets during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Wi-Fi Chipsets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising demand for smartphones and availability of public Wi-Fi hotspots connectivity in the region. Further, North America is estimated to grow as significant rate in the global Wi-Fi Chipsets market over the upcoming years. Europe is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing adoption of wearable devices and rising integration between Wi-Fi and mobile networks across the region.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084634

The major market player included in this report are:

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

Media Tek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Segments and Sub-segment of the Market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others

By Application:

Computer

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084634



About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609