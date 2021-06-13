Growth of Fertility Test Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fertility Test Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fertility test is the process by which fertility is assessed, both generally and also to find the fertile window. General health affects fertility, and STI testing is an important related field.

North America is expected to dominate the global market in 2018. The decline in fertility rate, rising first-time pregnancy age, and high prevalence of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) among North American women are few of the major factors contributing the large share of this regional segment. Additionally, factors such as the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception, rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites are increasing the adoption of fertility test in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, rising funding/investments for the development of fertility and ovulation monitors; and manufacturers and suppliers of fertility testing products are shifting their focus towards the Asian market.

This report focuses on the global Fertility Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Advacare Pharma

AVA

Babystart

Biozhena

Church and Dwight

Fairhaven Health

Fertility Focus

Geratherm Medical

Hilin Life Products

Gregory Pharmaceutical

Sensiia

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD)

Taidoc

Uebe Medical

Valley Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-Prescription/OTC-based

Prescription-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Female Fertility Testing

Male Fertility Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

