Growth of Glaucoma Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye, and is a hereditary disorder. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of glaucoma disease worldwide and growth in geriatric population. In addition, rise in demand for advanced ophthalmic devices supplement the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Glaucoma status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glaucoma development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis

Glaukos

New World Medical

Ellex Medical Lasers

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Bausch Healthï¼ˆBHCï¼‰

Topcon

Lumenis

Allergan

Nidek

HAAG-Streit Holding

Essilor International

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics

PhysIOL

Calhoun Vision Center

RISI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

Market segment by Application, split into

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Glaucoma are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

