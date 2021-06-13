High-Performance Computing Market will be worth a staggering $66.04 billion by 2026 | IBM, Dell, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo, Cisco Systems, Cray, Atos, Fujitsu, NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “High-Performance Computing – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global High-Performance Computing sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

According to Publisher, the Global High-Performance Computing market is accounted for $32.49 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $66.04billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

This report studies the global High-Performance Computing market analyzes and researches the High-Performance Computing development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players in the High-Performance Computing market include are IBM, Dell, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo, Cisco Systems, Cray, Atos, Fujitsu, NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NEC Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, and Amazon Web Services.

Amongst type, the cloud deployment type helps minimize an organization’s operational costs by eliminating the need to buy an additional computing resource. Moreover, the cloud comes with cost benefits, which has enabled small enterprises to take advantage of its benefits. By geography, North America dominated the global market due to technology-based solutions. It is also expected to be a strong player in the global economy, especially, in the development and implementation of new technologies. This implementation of new technologies is driven by the huge increase in raw data, and the need for security, thus, leading to the deployment of HPC systems.

Types Covered:

– Cloud

– On-Premises

Server Price Bands Covered:

– USD 250,000-500,000 and Above

– USD 250,000-100,000 and Below

Components Covered:

– Services

– Solutions

– Professional Services

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Applications Covered:

– High-Performance Business Computing

– High-Performance Technical Computing

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

