HVDC Converter Station Market Research, Key Players, Share & Forecast Till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” HVDC Converter Station Market – By Configuration (Monopolar, Multiterminal, Back to Back Station, Bipolar) By Technology (LCC-HVDC, VSC-HVDC) By Component (Valve, Converter Transformers, Harmonic Filters, Reactors, Circuit Breakers, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The HVDC Converter Station Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station market held a notable revenue by end of 2017. Factors such as, increased investor confidence and improving global economic conditions, are likely to the market is expected to show considerable growth in the future and is expected to hold an aggregate market value of USD 52.4 billion during the period 2018–2023.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Configuration
– Monopolar
– Multiterminal
– Back to Back Station
– Bipolar
By Technology
– LCC-HVDC
– VSC-HVDC
By Component
– Valve
– Converter Transformers
– Harmonic Filters
– Reactors
– Circuit Breakers
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Siemens AG
– ABB
– GE
– Toshiba
– LSIS Co. Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global HVDC Converter Station Market
3. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global HVDC Converter Station Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
10. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Configuration
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration
10.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
10.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
10.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
10.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
11. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
11.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
12. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
12.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
12.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
12.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
12.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
12.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Configuration
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration
13.2.1.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Technology
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.2.2.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Component
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
13.2.3.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Configuration
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration
13.3.1.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.1.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.1.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.1.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.2. By Technology
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.3.2.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.2.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.3. By Component
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
13.3.3.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.3.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.3.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.3.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.3.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4. By Country
13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.1. By Configuration
13.4.1.1. Introduction
13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration
13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration
13.4.1.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.1.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.1.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.1.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.2. By Technology
13.4.2.1. Introduction
13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.4.2.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.2.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.3. By Component
13.4.3.1. Introduction
13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
13.4.3.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.3.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.3.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.3.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.3.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
13.4.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023
Continue…
