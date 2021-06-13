HVDC Converter Station Market Research, Key Players, Share & Forecast Till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” HVDC Converter Station Market – By Configuration (Monopolar, Multiterminal, Back to Back Station, Bipolar) By Technology (LCC-HVDC, VSC-HVDC) By Component (Valve, Converter Transformers, Harmonic Filters, Reactors, Circuit Breakers, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The HVDC Converter Station Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station market held a notable revenue by end of 2017. Factors such as, increased investor confidence and improving global economic conditions, are likely to the market is expected to show considerable growth in the future and is expected to hold an aggregate market value of USD 52.4 billion during the period 2018–2023.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Configuration

– Monopolar

– Multiterminal

– Back to Back Station

– Bipolar

By Technology

– LCC-HVDC

– VSC-HVDC

By Component

– Valve

– Converter Transformers

– Harmonic Filters

– ­Reactors

– Circuit Breakers

– ­Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Siemens AG

– ABB

– GE

– Toshiba

– LSIS Co. Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global HVDC Converter Station Market

3. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global HVDC Converter Station Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

10. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Configuration

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

10.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

11. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12. Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

12.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Configuration

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

13.2.1.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Technology

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.2.2.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Component

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.2.3.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Configuration

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

13.3.1.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Technology

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.3.2.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Component

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.3.3.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Configuration

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

13.4.1.4. Monopolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Multiterminal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Back to Back Station Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Bipolar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Technology

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.4.2.4. LCC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. VSC-HVDC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Component

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.4.3.4. Valve Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Converter Transformers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.3.6. Harmonic Filters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.3.7. Reactors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.3.8. Circuit Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

Continue…

