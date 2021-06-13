Industrial Computed Tomography Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2025

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Industry was valued at USD 290 Million in the year 2019. Global Industrial Computed Tomography Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to reach USD 451 Million by the year 2025. X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scanning’s growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scanning’s use is increasing among part manufacturers.

Major market players in Industrial Computed Tomography Industry are GE Measurement & Control, Yxlon International, ZEISS, Nikon Metrology, North Star Imaging, Chongqing Zhence, Omron, Werth Messtechnik GmbH, Aolong Group, Shimadzu, RX Solutions, and brief information of 9 more companies is provided in the report.

Industrial Computed Tomography Industry Segmentation:

Industrial Computed Tomography Industry Overview, By Product

• High Energy Industrial CT

• Low Energy Industrial CT

• Mini-Focus Industrial CT

Industrial Computed Tomography Industry Overview, By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Casting

• Others

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

