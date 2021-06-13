Interactive Display Market will be worth a staggering $50.87 billion by 2026 | Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi (Japan), Horizon Display, Planar Systems, Inc., Promethean World (U.K.), Interactive Touchscreen Solutions
Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Interactive Display – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Interactive Display sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.
According to Publisher, the Global Interactive Display Market is accounted for $12.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.0%.
This report studies the global Interactive Display market, analyzes and researches the Interactive Display development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Some of the key players in the global Interactive Display market include LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi (Japan), Horizon Display, Planar Systems, Inc., Promethean World (U.K.), Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., Gesturetek, Inc., ELO Touch Solutions, Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Benq (Taiwan), Crystal Display Systems Ltd., Baanto International Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp, Sharp Corp and Intuilab Sa.
Amongst Applications, healthcare segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are required to communicate relevant information to the staff, patients, and visitors. This application benefits from interactive display in several ways such as educating patients in waiting rooms by providing them information related to health, insurance issues, and healthcare products and services. By Geography, North America dominated the market driven by high usage of advanced technology products to enhance customer experience and engagement.
Technologies Covered:
-Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
-Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
Products Covered:
-Interactive Flat-Panel Display
-Interactive Video Wall
-Interactive Whiteboard
-Interactive Monitor
-Interactive Kiosks
-Interactive Table
-Other Products
Applications Covered:
-Entertainment
-Transportation and Logistics
-Healthcare
-Hospitality
-Education
-Government and Corporate
-Industrial
-Retail and E-Commerce
-Advertising
-Military and Defense
-Automation
-Other Applications
Panel Size Covered:
-17-32″ Panel Size
-32-65″ Panel Size
-65″ and Above Panel Size
Regions Covered:
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– South America
– Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Interactive Display Market, By Technology
6 Global Interactive Display Market, By Product
7 Global Interactive Display Market, By Application
8 Global Interactive Display Market, By Panel Size
9 Global Interactive Display Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
11.1 LG Display Co., Ltd.
11.2 Samsung Display Co., Ltd.
11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
11.4 Panasonic Corporation
11.5 Hitachi (Japan)
11.6 Horizon Display
11.7 Planar Systems, Inc.
11.8 Promethean World (U.K.)
11.9 Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.
11.10 Gesturetek, Inc.
11.11 ELO Touch Solutions, Inc.
11.12 NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
11.13 Benq (Taiwan)
11.14 Crystal Display Systems Ltd.
11.15 Baanto International Ltd.
11.16 Seiko Epson Corp
11.17 Sharp Corp
11.18 Intuilab Sa
