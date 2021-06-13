Interactive Display Market will be worth a staggering $54.26billion by 2026 | Capgemini S.A., Genpact, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis INC., Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation , SAP SE, SAS Institute, INC., Tableau, Wipro, Northrop Grumman

Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “Supply Chain Analytics – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Supply Chain Analytics sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

According to Publisher, the Supply Chain Analytics Market is accounted for $13.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.26billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

This report studies the global Supply Chain Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Supply Chain Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players in Supply Chain Analytics market include Birst, INC., Capgemini S.A., Genpact, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis INC., Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation , SAP SE, SAS Institute, INC., Tableau, Wipro, Northrop Grumman, Theodore Wille Intergrade, United Technologies and Accenture.

By end user, manufacturing segment held largest market share. In many regions due to product availability have been influence manufacturing companies to meet the increasing demand while maintaining the same marginal levels.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced by rising responsiveness about the advantages of analytics solutions among organizations belonging to different end users.

Services Covered:

-Support and Maintenance Services

-Professional Services

-Integration Service

-Consulting Service

Deployment Models Covered:

-On-Demand/Cloud-Based Deployment

-On-Premise Deployment

Solutions Covered:

-Visualization And Reporting Tools

-Transportation And Logistics Analytics

-Supply Chain Planning And Procurement

-Sales And Operations Planning (S&Op)

-Manufacturing Analytics

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

-Small & Medium Enterprises

-Large Enterprise

End Users Covered:

-Aerospace And Defence

-Automotive

-Healthcare And Life Sciences

-High Tech And Electronics

-Manufacturing

-Retail And Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

-Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Service

6 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

7 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Solution

8 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Enterprise Size

9 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By End User

10 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Birst, INC.

12.2 Capgemini S.A.

12.3 Genpact

12.4 IBM Corporation

12.5 Kinaxis INC.

12.6 Microstrategy

12.7 Oracle Corporation

12.8 SAP SE

12.9 SAS Institute, INC.

12.10 Tableau

12.11 Wipro

12.12 Northrop Grumman

12.13 Theodore Wille Intergrade

12.14 United Technologies

12.15 Accenture

