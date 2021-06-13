Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2022
U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Overview :
The U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market generated $1,239 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $1,938 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is a technique to reduce the risk of neurological deficits after surgical procedures that involve the nervous system. IONM utilizes recordings of electrical potentials from the nervous system during surgical procedures. Neuromonitoring is useful because it offers an opportunity to detect injuries before they become severe. Therefore, with the introduction of IONM, the risk of debilitating deficits, such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other loss of normal body functions, is reduced.
The U.S. IONM market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in applications of IONM in different surgeries, and rise in risk management through IONM during complex surgeries. Furthermore, stringent regulations for IONM procedures and easy availability of technologically advanced IONM systems & accessories fuel the market growth.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27295
The U.S. IONM market is studied based on product & service, source type, application, modality, end user, and state. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into system, accessory, and service. On the basis of source type, the market is bifurcated into insourced monitoring and outsourced monitoring. As per end user, the market is categorized into hospital and ambulatory surgical center (ASC). IONM finds its application in spinal surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgeries related to the central or peripheral nervous system. IONM modalities include motor evoked potential (MEP), somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP), and visual evoked potential (VEP). State-wise, the market is analyzed across California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Alaska, Massachusetts, Delaware, Vermont, Connecticut, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska, Wyoming, Indiana, Montana, Iowa, Missouri, Oregon, Kentucky, Washington, Kansas, Mississippi, Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Hawaii, Alabama, North Carolina, New Mexico, Idaho, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, and Utah.
Key Benefits for U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all states of the U.S. is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S. market.
U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Key Market Segments :
By Product & Service
System
Accessory
Service
By Source Type
Insourced monitoring
Outsourced monitoring
By Application
Spinal surgery
Neurosurgery
Vascular surgery
ENT surgery
Orthopedic surgery
Other surgery
By Modality
Motor evoked potential (MEP)
Somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP)
Electroencephalography (EEG)
Electromyography (EMG)
Brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP)
Visual evoked potential (VEP)
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27295
By End User
Hospital
Ambulatory surgery center
By State
California
Texas
New York
Florida
Illinois
Colorado
Louisiana
Michigan
Oklahoma
Alaska
Massachusetts
Delaware
Vermont
Connecticut
North Dakota
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
Maine
West Virginia
Pennsylvania
South Dakota
Minnesota
New Jersey
Ohio
Wisconsin
Maryland
Nebraska
Wyoming
Indiana
Montana
Iowa
Missouri
Oregon
Kentucky
Washington
Kansas
Mississippi
Virginia
Arkansas
Tennessee
South Carolina
Hawaii
Alabama
North Carolina
New Mexico
Idaho
Nevada
Georgia
Arizona
Utah
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Accurate Monitoring, LLC.
Computational Diagnostics, Inc.
Intranerve, LLC.
Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH
Medtronic Plc
Moberg Research, Inc. (DAYONE MEDICAL, LLC.)
Natus Medical Incorporated
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Nuvasive, Inc.
Specialtycare
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)
Medsurant Health
Abea Neurodiagnostics, Inc.
Real Time Neuromonitoring Associates
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27295
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]